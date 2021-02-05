Supporters say bill to allow infrastructure fees creates more local control

In Bismarck, the fee would replace street maintenance special assessments. It would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.

Legislators questioned the fairness of residents of a city that enacted an infrastructure fee having to pay the fee even if they had paid off their street maintenance special assessments. Bismarck's fee plan includes funding to pay off existing street maintenance special assessment debt.

Legislators also asked if a street maintenance fund would have a revenue cap.

The city's intent with the fee is to fund its annual street maintenance, which costs about $20 million a year, Hunke said. He added that the introduction of a revenue cap could change with community discussions.

"There's a lot of details that we still need to work out with our community," Hunke said. "We've paused going down those paths until, hopefully, once we get some enabling legislation so that we know it's worth our time to reengage the public."

North Dakota Watchdog Network Managing Director Dustin Gawrylow, a former member of the city of Bismarck's joint Infrastructure and Special Assessment Task Force, said the bill will give local governments a way to figure out what works best for them.