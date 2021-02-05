Supporters say bill to allow infrastructure fees creates more local control

Supporters of a bill that would allow local governments to levy infrastructure fees told a House committee Jan. 29 it would lead to more local control. But opponents said it could put smaller cities and downtown businesses at a disadvantage.
Bismarck's city administrator supports House Bill 1419, while Mandan's doesn't.
The bill would allow cities and counties to enact infrastructure fees in lieu of some special assessments for infrastructure maintenance, which are taxes levied against a property for infrastructure improvements from which it benefits. Voters would have to approve any proposed fee.
Local governments right now can't institute an infrastructure fee because of a 2017 law limiting their authority to levy taxes. Bill sponsor Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, told the House Political Subdivision Committee that the intent of the bill is to have cities bring an infrastructure fee to residents for a vote.
"Every city does it a little different, and that's what's great about this bill," Dockter said. "It's for the city commission or whoever is gonna present this -- they have to present it and fit it the way it would work for their municipality."
Bismarck City Administrator Keith Hunke testified before the committee in support of the legislation. He explained the city's yearslong process to reevaluate special assessments, and discussed the study the city commissioned from consulting firm AE2S that created a proposed street fee plan.
In Bismarck, the fee would replace street maintenance special assessments. It would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.
Legislators questioned the fairness of residents of a city that enacted an infrastructure fee having to pay the fee even if they had paid off their street maintenance special assessments. Bismarck's fee plan includes funding to pay off existing street maintenance special assessment debt.
Legislators also asked if a street maintenance fund would have a revenue cap.
The city's intent with the fee is to fund its annual street maintenance, which costs about $20 million a year, Hunke said. He added that the introduction of a revenue cap could change with community discussions.
"There's a lot of details that we still need to work out with our community," Hunke said. "We've paused going down those paths until, hopefully, once we get some enabling legislation so that we know it's worth our time to reengage the public."
North Dakota Watchdog Network Managing Director Dustin Gawrylow, a former member of the city of Bismarck's joint Infrastructure and Special Assessment Task Force, said the bill will give local governments a way to figure out what works best for them.
"You will set up the parameters by which locals can build their own plans. It's not a micromanagement situation, it's an oversight situation," Gawrylow told the committee.
Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer testified in opposition to the bill. Allowing municipalities to levy infrastructure fees would put cities and counties with smaller sales tax collections per capita at a disadvantage, he said. Bismarck is able to pay for some street maintenance with sales tax revenue, while Mandan cannot, he said.
"A street utility fee, if approved, that is also subsidized by sales tax would simply widen the gap when comparisons are made between our two cities," Neubauer said.
Bismarck Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog provided neutral testimony on the legislation. Herzog said the organization was concerned the bill did not contain an official option for property owners to protest the fee after the initial vote. She said revisiting the fee some years after it passes would be "a good guard rail."
Trip generation data, which is how Bismarck would determine how much businesses are charged for the fee, should not be used for downtown properties, Herzog said. Trip generation data determines how much traffic one property generates. The data is "unreliable" and "not based on true use," Herzog said.
Bismarck's proposed fee structure could increase some commercial properties' payments 300%, which Herzog said should raise eyebrows.
"Nobody likes special assessments," Herzog said. "I just don't know if this is a fairer way to do that."
The bill does not have any rules for how an infrastructure fee must be designed.
The committee did not take immediate action on the legislation.
