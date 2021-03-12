Sunday fire displaces Mandan family

A Mandan family was displaced early Sunday when fire severely damaged a home in the Marina Bay area.

Mandan firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to a fire at 4917 Harbor Trail that started on the deck of the single-family home, Firefighter Carter Hanson said. Smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived, and wind blew the fire into the home. The home likely is a total loss, Hanson said.

A neighboring home was evacuated when trees between the two caught fire. The occupants of the neighboring home were able to return later.

The Mandan Fire Department sent three engines, a ladder truck and two other units. Firefighters were on the scene until about 6 a.m. Nobody was injured by the fire or in firefighting efforts, Hanson said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0