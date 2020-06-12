Summer camps cancel out of COVID-19 caution, impacting music, sports, church

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The news that Elks Camp Grassick would not be open this summer caused a lot of tears for 15-year-old Katie Hardy, who was planning her third trip to the Lake Isabel facility in June.

“She loves it,” said Katie’s mother, Renee Hardy. “It’s the one thing she looks forward to all year long.”

The camp annually offers four sessions for young adults and two for adults with special needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted it and nearly all other summer camps across the state to cancel activities in an effort to avoid spreading the coronavirus, which causes the disease. The closures are affecting 4-H, athletic and fine arts camps, and the effects carry beyond the loss of simple recreational getaways.

Camp Grassick

It’s the first time in Camp Grassick’s 73-year history that there won’t be summer sessions, and Katie Hardy, who has a severe genetic chromosome disorder, severe anxiety and mild cerebral palsy, cherished the three weeks she got to spend there the last two years.

“It’s the one place that is her safe place,” Renee Hardy said. “She can be exactly who she is and doesn’t have to worry about anybody judging her.”