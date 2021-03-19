Successor named to expelled North Dakota lawmaker's seat

Local GOP leaders have named a replacement representative for the seat of a North Dakota lawmaker expelled last week.

District 36 Republicans' executive committee on March 11 unanimously appointed Dori Hauck, of rural Richardton. She is a rancher, writer and music teacher, and has served as the secretary-treasurer for the district party since 2012.

Hauck succeeds former representative Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, whom the House expelled last week in a 69-25 vote. It's believed to be the first expulsion of a legislator in state history.

"She's as conservative as Luke, and she's been our secretary-treasurer for many years, she's a known quantity and she'll do an excellent job," District 36 GOP Chairman John Enderle said.

State Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg in a statement said Hauck "will bring outstanding conservative leadership to her constituents."

Hauck was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday was the Legislature's 45th official day of a maximum 80 allowed every two years to write new laws and budgets.

The committee considered "a good number of people," Enderle said without elaborating.