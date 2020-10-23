Students in Bismarck-Mandan eligible for free meals

Students in Bismarck-Mandan are eligible for free meals through the rest of the school year.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” federal Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both issued statements last week alerting families to the extension of the program that initially had been scheduled through the end of the calendar year.

Bismarck's statement said all students can receive a free breakfast and lunch for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. Families in distance or hybrid learning should continue to use MyPayments Plus to sign up for free meals; families in a quarantine situation should call their school if they want meals.

Mandan's statement said schools will continue to serve all in-person students with a free breakfast and lunch; this does not include ala carte items or second servings. Families are still encouraged to apply for the Free and Reduced Meal Program because the applications help the district in receiving other federal funding. The application is at www.mandan.k12.nd.us/child-nutrition-3c4146f8.

