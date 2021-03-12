 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students, families asked to take survey

Students, families asked to take survey

{{featured_button_text}}

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is urging North Dakota public school students and families to take part in an online survey to describe their K-12 learning experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey that Baesler says takes no more than 15 minutes to complete asks about whether students had reliable internet service and whether their school provided a tablet or similar connection device. It inquires about whether school staff kept in touch with students, whether “more challenging lessons were available, if needed,” and whether class grading and assessment was “clear and consistent.”

The survey is a collaborative project between the Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota University System.

“We need to hear the voices of our students and families about the conditions they experienced during the current school year,” Baesler said. “This information is important as we try to pinpoint successes in North Dakota public education, and how and where we need to improve.”

The survey is at https://ndus.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6eOac5C48o3AMpE. The deadline is Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News