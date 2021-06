Student athletes earn all-conference

Criteria for being named WDA Academic All-Conference includes being on a varsity team in a sport sanctioned by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and earning a minimum 3.6 GPA in the relevant grading period.

The following spring sports teams have earned the NDHSAA Team Scholar Award, which requires a composite GPA of 3.2 or better for the grading period: baseball, boys track and field and girls track and field, soccer, tennis and softball.