Student athletes earn all-conference

Following is a list of Mandan High School student athletes who have earned the distinction of Academic All-Conference for the WDA spring sports season:

Baseball — Seth Arenz, Lucas Burgum, Luke Darras, Dylan Geiger, Tukker Horner, Isaac Huettl, Regan Schlosser, Hudsen Sheldon.

Boys golf — Jayce Johnson, Stran Ressler.

Boys track and field — Trinity Anderson, Andrew Bierman, Henry Bierman, Ian Butman, Thomas Catalano, Dominick Giggee, Tayton Giggee, Casper Holkup, Holden Howard, Jayce Johnson, Leif Lahtinen, Rustin Medenwald, Paxton Ohlhauser, Brenden Palmer, Isaac Peterchuk, Wyatt Piehl, Sam Pierce, Brody Sauvageau, Caden Schirado, Hudsen Sheldon, Raine Skjod, Michael Storsved, Tristan Ulmer.

Girls soccer — Quinn Carter, Milla Ehlis, Hannah Forderer, Madison Frohlich, Maggie Frohlich, Madison Hertz, Rachel Hertz, Sydni Hoesel, Rylie Kalberer, Abby Lembcke, Addison McLeish, Sophia McLeish, Trinn Nybakken, Kennedi Ritz.

Girls tennis — Taylor Adamski, Noelle DeRosier, Audrey Duppong, Allie Ereth, Sophia Felderman, Lauren Katzung, Alyssa Olson, Jenna Stein.

Girls track and field — Anna Bendish, Kayla Corbin, Acey Elkins, McKenna Geiger, Harper Harris, Piper Harris, Ellie Landeis, Anna Lyles, Whitney McGee, Ashley Mosset, Cassidy Mosset, Cera Mullikin, Tayah Myhre, Kelbi Pritchett, Alexis Ritzman, Alyssa Schafer, Sundriana Shane, Morgan Sheldon, Mya Sheldon, Eleanor Thomsen, Lillian Thomsen, Harper Wilkens.

Girls softball — Mallory Brahos, Faith Eberle, Lily Giggee, Savannah Gustavsson, Piper Harris, Bella Maliske, Makenzie Miller, LaReena Mosbrucker, Jenna Wandler.

Criteria for being named WDA Academic All-Conference includes being on a varsity team in a sport sanctioned by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and earning a minimum 3.6 GPA in the relevant grading period.

The following spring sports teams have earned the NDHSAA Team Scholar Award, which requires a composite GPA of 3.2 or better for the grading period: baseball, boys track and field and girls track and field, girls soccer, tennis and softball.

