Street sweeping continues in Mandan

Street sweeping removes dirt and debris that builds up over winter, along with metals and petroleum products that accumulate on streets and can wash into local watersheds.

Crews will be sweeping the residential area east of Collins Avenue from First Street Northeast to Fifth Street Northeast and working their way to Mandan Avenue. Sweepers in residential areas start around 8 a.m. Updates are at cityofmandan.com/streetsweeping . Questions can be directed to Public Works at 701-667-3240.

People in an area being swept should move parked vehicles and trailers from streets, and keep children away from operations. Motorists are urged to use caution because of stones and other flying debris and because dust can reduce visibility. Residents should not rake sand or debris from the boulevard into the street. They also should not rake or blow leaves or grass into the street, as that can plug the storm water system.