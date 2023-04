Crews began sweeping streets in Mandan on Tuesday, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The city asks residents to move vehicles from main routes for operators to sweep the curb and gutter area.

Sweeping schedules are dependent on unforeseen weather, breakdowns and any other emergencies. If the process is stopped, crews will pick up where they left off once they can resume sweeping streets.

Updates are available at cityofmandan.com/streetsweeping.