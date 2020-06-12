Storbakken, Miller advance in judgeship race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bonnie Storbakken and Scott Miller are headed for a general election battle to fill a judgeship vacancy in the South Central District being created by the departure of Judge Thomas Schneider.

With all 94 precincts reporting Tuesday, Storbakken had 45% of the vote and Miller 32% in the primary, beating Gabrielle Goter, who had 23%.

Voters will choose between Storbakken and Miller in November.

Schneider has served since the 1980s and announced late last year that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

Storbakken holds a juris doctorate from the University of North Dakota. She has served as the executive secretary of the North Dakota Board of Medicine since 2017. She was Gov. Jack Dalrymple's senior policy adviser and has served as a North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights commissioner. She worked in private practice from 2005-13, prior to which she was staff attorney and program director for the State Bar Association of North Dakota.