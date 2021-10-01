 Skip to main content
Stenehjem: Mandan School Board complied with law
The Mandan Public School Board did not violate North Dakota open meetings law when members gathered for a special meeting on June 8, state Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says.

Mandan resident Mathias Gieser asked Stenehjem for an opinion on whether the board provided proper public notice of the meeting.

Stenehjem concluded that the board met the provisions of the law, including informing local media and the county auditor and posting a notice outside the school district's central office and outside the meeting room.

