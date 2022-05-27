State unveils Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard

North Dakota's Health Department revcently unveiled an online Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard, providing a multitude of statistics and information on the state's plan to address the disorder.

The dashboard is similar to those the agency has set up to provide the public with COVID-19 details. It has 10 sections, ranging from a description of the state plan to county-by-county mortality stats. It can be accessed at https://health.nd.gov/alzheimers-dementia.

“In developing the state plan over the last year, we identified the need to create an inclusive community and health system that understands, respects, and supports persons who are at risk of or diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and their caregivers,” said Melissa Kainz, the department's community clinical coordinator.

“A strong theme that emerged was a need for awareness and education throughout the state related to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias," she said. "Data for North Dakota-specific Alzheimer’s and dementia information was not readily accessible to the public.”

North Dakota has the fourth-highest mortality rate for Alzheimer’s disease in the country, at 52.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to the department. The rate for the U.S. is 37 per 100,000.

From 2016-20, Burleigh County had the second-most Alzheimer's deaths in the state at 337, behind only Cass County, home to Fargo, with 395, according to the dashboard. Morton County had 71 deaths in that time span, sixth-highest in the state.

“This dashboard is the first step in promoting awareness and education to a condition that is consistently within the top five causes of death each year in North Dakota,” State Epidemiologist Tracy Miller said. “Collaborations and partnerships will continue to drive forward the work to address needs that have been identified within the state plan.”

The state plan was developed as a partnership between the Health Department's Division of Health Promotion and the University of North Dakota Center for Rural Health. It was finalized early this year.

