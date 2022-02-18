State Supreme Court weighs release of disputed DAPL documents; 2 related cases before high court (copy)

The North Dakota Supreme Court is weighing whether to further delay the public release of about 16,000 documents relating to construction security for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Justices also will be deciding in a separate but related case before the high court whether to give pipeline developer Energy Transfer a second avenue to try to block the records from the public.

The court already has temporarily stopped any disclosure, and justices are now deciding whether to continue that order while Energy Transfer appeals a state district judge's determination that the documents are open records under North Dakota law.

The temporary Supreme Court order means that the 62,000 pages of documents deemed by the judge late last year to be public will remain off limits for now to anyone, including several news organizations that have requested them.

The Intercept, a nonprofit online news outlet, sued in November 2020 to get access to the documents to continue investigative journalism on the extensive and sometimes violent pipeline protests in southern North Dakota in 2016-17.

The convoluted nature of the dispute that has dragged on more than a year was on display during a Supreme Court hearing this week, with Justice Daniel Crothers asking an attorney if two appeals are necessary, and Justice Lisa Fair McEvers inquiring of another lawyer: "This is not a usual case of an open records request, is it?"

Private or public?

The 16,000 documents are being held by the North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board, which obtained them during an administrative case involving the operations of TigerSwan, the North Carolina company that Energy Transfer hired to oversee security during pipeline construction.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland in late December ruled that the documents are public and subject to the state's open records law. And last month she refused to delay their release while Energy Transfer attorneys appeal her December ruling.

That meant the documents were available to the public, including the media. But Energy Transfer appealed to the Supreme Court before anyone could obtain them.

The company maintains the documents should remain private because they're “privileged, confidential and proprietary" -- something Feland concluded company attorneys hadn't backed up with specific evidence.

Energy Transfer late last month asked the Supreme Court to put Feland's order on hold while its appeal plays out, arguing that "Once ... (the) documents are disclosed to the public, that disclosure can not be undone." The court on Feb. 2 granted the request "until further order" and put a Feb. 7 deadline on written responses.

Arguing on delay

Both the state board and The Intercept filed written objections, while TigerSwan supported Energy Transfer. The responses relate only to the temporary order delaying public release of the documents, not to the full appeal.

Intercept attorney Tim Purdon argued in part that Energy Transfer's filing of six documents with the Supreme Court as purported examples substantiating its claims of confidential information comes too late.

"This court should reject ET's belated attempt to manufacture a record on appeal that it failed to develop" in the lower court, he wrote.

Feland had stated in her January refusal to block the public release of the documents that Energy Transfer "has failed to provide sufficient information to assess the validity of a claim of privilege or exception that would prohibit the disclosure of even a single document."

The Supreme Court is allowing Energy Transfer to file the six documents under seal, meaning they're not available to public review. Court documents indicate they are emails involving Energy Transfer and TigerSwan dealing with matters including attorney consultation and the location of pipeline valve sites. Public disclosure of those sites could lead to vandalism or terrorism, Energy Transfer maintains.

Company attorneys argue in their appeal that there is no evidence "establishing any link or association between the (16,000) documents and public business or the use of public funds." TigerSwan attorney Lynn Boughey backed up that assertion in his response filing with the Supreme Court this week, arguing that "There is no question that the documents and materials provided by TigerSwan to the board were the private records" of Energy Transfer.

Assistant Attorney General Courtney Titus argued on behalf of the state board that any of the documents found to be exempt from open records law could be redacted. She also noted in her filing this week that the documents have been withheld from the public for more than a year and that "open records law safeguards more than just the public's right to request and receive public records, but also (to) have the records produced in a timely manner."

Lengthy litigation

The records became entangled in multiple lawsuits involving the Intercept, TigerSwan and Energy Transfer.

An Energy Transfer breach of contract claim against TigerSwan is unresolved. Feland in her ruling last month said even if the documents are publicly released, "Energy Transfer will still have an ongoing cause of action for damages against TigerSwan for its original release of the disputed documents to the board."

Energy Transfer attorneys in their appeal take issue with Feland's contention on several grounds, including that the company's claim against TigerSwan "is a separate claim from its claim against the board. Energy Transfer has no option to seek damages from the board, whose production of documents that are not 'records,' and are confidential and privileged to Energy Transfer, will harm Energy Transfer."

Boughey argues that TigerSwan can't be held liable for damages because the company was required by court order to turn over the documents to the state board.

Energy Transfer has taken the documents dispute to the state Supreme Court twice. The company also wants the right to intervene in the now-closed administrative case involving TigerSwan and the board so that it can seek a protective order for the documents. Oral arguments in that case were held Thursday, and a decision is pending.

Titus argued during the hearing that Energy Transfer waited too long to try to intervene in the case. Energy Transfer attorney Jennifer Recine disputed that and reiterated that the company's interest is only in the documents, not the outcome of the case.

The administrative case focused on whether TigerSwan operated illegally in the state in 2016 and 2017, when thousands of pipeline protesters gathered near the pipeline's Missouri River crossing just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, and law enforcement made more than 750 arrests.

The administrative case culminated with a settlement in September 2020 under which TigerSwan agreed to pay $175,000 to the board but did not admit to any wrongdoing.

