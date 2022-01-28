State Supreme Court upholds manslaughter, arson convictions in Mandan case

A South Central District judge was right to reject a Mandan man’s claim that undisclosed DNA evidence would clear him of manslaughter, the North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled.

Rodney Friesz, 56, in 2016 was convicted of manslaughter and arson and acquitted of murder in the death of Eugene “Geno” Jassmann, 62. Friesz in 2014 shot Jassman with a .22-caliber rifle and set fire to his own brother’s mobile home to conceal the evidence. Friesz claimed in police interviews that he shot Jassman in self-defense. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Friesz in May 2020 appealed his conviction on several grounds, including insufficient evidence, ineffective counsel, failure of the court to suppress certain evidence, and the prosecution’s failure to disclose DNA evidence.

Prosecutors asked Judge David Reich to dismiss the appeal because they said it wasn't filed within the two-year deadline allowed by law and because there was no proof such DNA evidence existed or that it might affect the verdict if it did exist. Reich agreed with the prosecution, but the Supreme Court justices later sent the case back to allow Friesz time to respond to the prosecution’s argument.

Friesz in that response stated he was told by a State Penitentiary corrections officer that the Morton County Sheriff’s Department had DNA evidence that was never disclosed. Prosecutors again argued that Friesz offered no proof that the DNA existed or that it would change the outcome of the case if it did, and asked for dismissal. Reich again agreed with prosecutors.

The justices in affirming Reich’s decision said Friesz “failed to meet his minimal burden to provide at least some competent evidence to support his claims” in his response to the state’s motion.

