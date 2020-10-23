State officials issue spoofing alert

State officials are warning about "spoofing" attacks in which cybercriminals misrepresent themselves as a health care professional to get personal information.

Criminals may also be using phone number masking tools to conceal their phone numbers or to emulate the North Dakota Department of Health public health hotline (866-207-2880).

State officials say health department staff will identify themselves and never request personal information over the phone.

People who receive a scam call should report it to the Federal Communications Commission at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744.

