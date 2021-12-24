State names winners in Name-A-Plow Contest, including 'Darth Blader'

The Force will be with at least one snowplow in the Bismarck area this winter.

"Darth Blader" -- a reference to "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader -- was the winning entry for the Bismarck District in the state Department of Transportation's Name-a-Plow contest.

DOT invited people to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district, with a goal of getting people engaged in preparing for winter. Winners get the opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow.

More than 850 name suggestions were submitted during the contest in November. Winners in other districts were:

Devils Lake District: Blizzard Wizard

Dickinson District: Plowasaurus Rex

Fargo District: Below Zero Hero

Grand Forks District: Storming Norman

Minot District: Truck Norris

Valley City District: Orange Thunder

Williston District: Plowzilla

Snowplow names submitted for each district were narrowed down by district employees, with winners chosen by all DOT workers.

"The turnout for our first Name-A-Plow Contest was outstanding,” Transportation Director Bill Panos said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who submitted a name and thank you to the snowplow operators who keep our roads safe during the winter. Winter safety is a team activity -- North Dakotans can do their part by driving cautiously around plows.”

More information can be found at dot.nd.gov. For a complete list of vehicle emergency kit items and more winter driving tips, go to ndresponse.gov. Drivers can download the ND Roads app and go to travel.nd.gov for the latest road information.

