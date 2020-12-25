State moves to drop charges against 4 suspects in Mandan stabbing

Authorities on Sept. 11 issued arrest warrants for the men in connection with a stabbing during a July 3 street dance outside the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities alleged the four were members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and attacked a member of the rival Hell's Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club suffered multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung in the incident, according to court documents.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

The attack was unprovoked and happened while Kraft and his wife were dancing near the stage, according to Kraft. He said they were in the company of someone who was wearing a Hell's Angels vest and was stabbed twice but not seriously injured. Kraft said his wife was pushed, and then a woman tried to punch Kraft. Someone in the crowd accused Kraft of trying to hit the woman, and the men started to beat him, he said.

"I didn't know I was getting stabbed at the time," Kraft said. "I just couldn't get away."