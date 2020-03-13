State livestock judging results

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed in the State Judging Contest on March 7 in Fargo. 102 juniors competed on 20 teams and 73 seniors competed on 17 teams.

The junior team consisted of Stray Ressler, Mandan, Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony, Karsten Peterson, Bismarck, Bentley and Cheyanne Quissell, New Salem, Bella Schaaf and Aiden White from Glen Ullin, and Christine Martinson, Hebron. Overall, the junior team placed sixth. Individually, Peterson placed 22nd, Schaaf 25th, Ressler 45th, Ellingson 49th, Bentley Quissell 68th, Cheyanne Quissell 71st, White 80th, and Martinson 87th.

The senior team placed ninth overall. Team members consisted of Medora Ellingson, St. Anthony, Ty MacDonald, Bismarck, Grant Hauge, Leith, Stran Ressler, Mandan, Cassidy and Cooper Strommen, Fort Rice. Overall, Hauge placed 24th, Ellingson 30th, Ressler 40th, Cassidy Strommen 48th, MacDonald 62nd, and Cooper Strommen 69th.

The teams are coached by Jackie Buckley, Mandan, Luke Keller, Mandan, Ben Tokach, St. Anthony, Molly Backhaus, Glen Ullin and Renae Gress, Morton County Extension Agent.

