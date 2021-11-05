State launches Name-A-Plow Contest, urges motorists to prepare for winter

Snowplows will soon be a fixture on North Dakota roads, and residents are getting the opportunity to name them as winter nears.

The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a Name-A-Plow Contest inviting people to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district.

“Asking North Dakotans to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” DOT Maintenance Director Brad Darr said. “We hope people submit their best names and then promptly download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area. Making an effort to 'know before you go' will help keep our plow operators and other motorists safe this winter.”

Names submitted should be "appropriate" and under 15 characters. If multiple people submit the same name, the initial entry will be considered. Names may be submitted by a group such as a school or nursing home but must include a contact name.

The contest goes until Nov. 30. Winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow. More information can be found at dot.nd.gov.

The departments of Transportation and Emergency Services, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the National Weather Service on Wednesday also issued a statement reminding motorists to get ready for winter conditions. Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed this week as Severe Winter Weather Awareness Week.

“Road conditions can quickly change so it’s important that motorists slow down, stay alert, turn off cruise control, be patient and don’t crowd the plow,” Patrol Major of Operations Tom Iverson said. “Changing conditions can cause motorists to lose control and crash or go off the road and become stuck. It’s important that vehicles are maintained, fuel tanks are adequately filled, and the vehicle has an emergency survival kit.”

Some important items for the emergency kit are jumper cables, a flashlight, a small shovel, blankets, food and a first aid kit. For a complete list of emergency kit items and more winter driving tips, go to ndresponse.gov.

