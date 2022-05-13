State conducting tick surveillance

North Dakota's Health Department is conducting tick surveillance again this year with the help of voluntary participants across the state.

Ticks are submitted for identification and testing from April until November. The surveillance helps state health officials understand the types of ticks and tickborne diseases present in the state.

Members of the public can submit pictures and location information about ticks they find by emailing NDTicks@nd.gov.

“The highest risk of tickborne disease transmission occurs between late spring and early fall,” Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said. “The key to preventing tickborne diseases, such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, is to avoid tick bites, and find and remove ticks promptly.”

For more information, contact Bakken at ajbakken@nd.gov, 701-328-2385 or 800-472-2180.

