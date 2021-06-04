State begins moving female inmates to Mandan facility

North Dakota's prison system will move up to 15 female inmates to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan this month.
Women are housed at the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England and at the State Hospital in Jamestown. Plans call for up to 50 of them over the next two years to be housed at a section of the YCC that will be called Heart River Correctional Center, according to Dave Krabbenhoft, director of the Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.
"Easier visitation, access to services, access to medical -- all of those things are a little easier to do at a Bismarck-Mandan location," Krabbenhoft told Prairie Public.
The New England facility still will have between 95 and 110 female inmates for the next two years, according to Krabbenhoft. The department has ended its contract with the State Hospital for housing some of the female inmates.
Future plans for the New England lockup are to transition it to a rehabilitation facility, for people who are on supervision or transitioning back into the community.
"One of the silver linings of COVID is that it raised awareness of how we can be effective, using technology to deliver some programs," Krabbenhoft said. "We hope to take advantage of all the resources they have at New England, and direct those into the community side of it, so we can prevent people from being incarcerated off of supervision."
Meanwhile, discussions about whether there still will be a residential mission at New England will continue. Corrections also will look at plans for a potential new building at the Heart River Correctional Center.
Moving female inmates to the YCC is possible because the juvenile population there has declined due to a change of focus in juvenile justice. That has opened two of the cottages at the site.
"Research shows that the best way for kids to be successful when they unfortunately hit our juvenile corrections system is to keep them close to home," Krabbenhoft said.
Changes in programming have allowed that approach to move forward.
"It's things like partnering with school districts to have those resources that can make it possible for kids to stay in school and stay connected with the community," Krabbenhoft said.
Lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic will affect all of the system's facilities, he added.
"We have made some gains because of COVID, and we know some of those will be given back," Krabbenhoft said. "But we really need to focus on the things that worked during that period, and really try to make them work going forward, so we can keep the number of people incarcerated to a reasonable level, and we won't overcrowd our facilities."