State asked again to weigh in on rail bridge ownership dispute

A recently appointed state legislator is calling on the North Dakota attorney general to determine if the state owns the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, requested an opinion from the attorney general's office Monday to settle the ownership dispute, which the office has previously declined to wade into.

The nonprofit Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to stop BNSF Railway from demolishing the 139-year-old bridge spanning the Missouri River to make way for a new structure. The preservation group and the railroad signed an agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard in early 2021 outlining paths to either keeping or removing the bridge. The Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the river, and the permitting process for a new bridge has been ongoing for more than four years.

The nonprofit earlier this year said it believes state ownership of the bridge would bolster its cause. The railway called those ownership claims "absurd" and questioned the timing.

The Attorney General's office previously told the State Historic Preservation Office and the State Historical Society that it would not get involved in the ownership dispute because no state entity was involved.

Potter said he thinks the State Historical Society has a "statutory responsibility" to determine if the bridge has historical interest if it is owned by the state. He added that no state officials had voiced any opposition to the idea of the state owning the bridge. He did not say whether any expressed interest.

If the attorney general declines to issue an opinion or says the bridge does not belong to the state, then the preservation effort continues as it is, he said.

"But if the attorney general says yes, then all of the dreams people have had about the preservation of the bridge come into play immediately," Potter said.

The attorney general is reviewing the request, spokeswoman Liz Brocker said.

Potter said the preservation group did not ask him to request the opinion. FORB President Mark Zimmerman said Potter advised the group he'd be taking action.

Bismarck-area District 35 Democrats in March appointed Potter to fill out the remainder of the term of Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, which expires at the end of November. Potter also is running for the seat in the November election. Oban recently resigned after President Joe Biden appointed her as state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency. She had previously chosen not to seek reelection to the Legislature this year due to what she said was the divisive nature of politics.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

