State announces pandemic food aid for children

About 46,000 North Dakota children will be receiving a new round of food assistance this summer, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program helps families whose children have been eligible for free or reduced-price school meals, and households that receive benefits under SNAP, the federal food stamp program.

Children ages 0-5 who are receiving SNAP benefits during the summer will receive an extra $391, along with $20 for each month they received SNAP benefits from September 2021 through May 2022. The money will be deposited in a lump sum to each household’s SNAP card. About 12,000 children are eligible.

School-age children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals will receive a $391 EBT benefit if they were eligible for the meals during either the 2021-22 school year or this summer. Cards will be mailed and should arrive by mid-August. About 34,000 children are eligible.

Families whose children are not eligible for free or reduced-price school meals may apply for the program through their school before Aug. 19 to become eligible. Those deemed eligible will receive the $391 benefit, in late August or early October.

Questions can be directed to 701-328-2732 or snap-pebt@nd.gov.