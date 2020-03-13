State 4-H quiz bowl

Morton County 4-H had four members compete in the State 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl competition on March 8 in Fargo.

Livestock Quiz Bowl provides an opportunity for youth to demonstrate their animal science related knowledge. They are tested on all food animal livestock species, including swine, goats, sheep, poultry, dairy, beef and rabbits.

Six teams and 26 individuals competed in the senior division. The senior team took second place overall in the contest.

Team members include Cooper and Cassidy Strommen, Fort Rice, Medora and Sheridan Ellingon, St. Anthony. Overall, Cooper Strommen placed 12th, Cassidy Strommen 15th, Sheridan Ellingson 22nd, and Medora Ellingson 24th.

