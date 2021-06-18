Standing Rock, pipeline operator at odds over next steps in Dakota Access fight

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is asking a federal judge to keep open its lawsuit against the Dakota Access Pipeline while an environmental study is underway, and it wants the line's operator to file monthly updates on the review.

Dakota Access and a federal agency say the case should be dismissed, and they argue they should not have to file regular updates with the court.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg had asked the parties involved in the case to tell him the steps they planned to take after he declined to shut down the pipeline, and they all did so Friday by filing documents with the court. He ruled in May against Standing Rock's request for an injunction that would have required oil to stop flowing through the line during the review process, concluding that the tribe had not demonstrated a "likelihood of irreparable injury" from the line's continued operation.

Standing Rock and other Sioux tribes fighting the pipeline have not indicated whether they plan to appeal.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting the court-ordered review of the pipeline's Missouri River crossing. It expects to wrap up the process in March 2022. Boasberg revoked a key permit known as an easement for the line's river crossing last year, and the review will determine whether the Corps reissues it.