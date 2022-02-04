Spring wild turkey licenses available

The state is making 7,647 wild turkey licenses available for North Dakota's spring hunting season, 635 more than last year.

Ten of the 22 hunting units have more spring licenses than last year, one has fewer licenses and 10 remain the same. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) is again closed to hunting due to a lack of turkeys in the unit, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

One noteworthy change from last year is that handguns are no longer a legal firearm. Only shotguns, including muzzleloading shotguns, no larger than 10 gauge are legal.

Hunters can apply online and get more information at gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is Feb. 16. Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents. The season opens April 9 and continues through May 15.

