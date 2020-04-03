Spring social gatherings altered, postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

“She said ‘I got the last laugh,’” Randy said.

The family has stayed in touch as best they can in recent weeks. Randy’s daughters have stopped in but stayed in their car and visited through the window. Other grandkids have sat on the front porch and read stories to her through her picture window.

But while Randy found a way to keep his mother in good spirits, there likely isn't much he can do to help out his daughter. Ashley Kaiser, a senior at Legacy High School, has a prom dress and prom night plans.

What she lacks is a prom.

Legacy’s event is postponed. Ashley had planned to attend prom with a group of friends.

“We were going to get ready at a house, go out for supper and go to prom,” she said.

She appreciates that the event hasn’t been canceled.

“The staff know how much it means to us,” she said.

Her graduation plans are in limbo, too. Her announcements -- 240 of them -- have been ordered. An open house at her parents’ home might go on as planned but is dependent on the coronavirus situation.