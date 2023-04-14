Voters won’t be getting a ballot measure from the Legislature on whether to legalize sports betting in North Dakota.

The state Senate on Monday killed House Concurrent Resolution 3002 by Rep. Greg. Stemen, R-Fargo, in a 16-30 vote. The measure would have required the Legislature to authorize sports betting in North Dakota, with licensing and regulation by the state.

The House of Representatives in January had passed the measure 49-44. If ultimately approved by the Legislature, the measure would have gone on the November 2024 general election ballot to be decided by voters.

Supporters touted the measure as an effort to regulate and bring oversight and consumer protections to sports betting, which is already happening in North Dakota, technically illegally.

The Senate last month killed Senate Judiciary Committee amendments to the resolution that would have allowed but not required the Legislature to authorize sports betting, and only for professional sports. The House in January had defeated the same amendments.

Some senators who opposed the measure viewed voting for the resolution as an endorsement of gambling.

“I just think that gambling in North Dakota has mushroomed to the point where I have in no way, shape or form a desire to expand it,” said Sen. David Rust, R-Tioga.

Lawmakers this session have been grappling with the proliferation of electronic pull tab machines since 2018.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, said sports betting essentially uses “our athletes as human commodities” for for-profit gambling.

Supporters said voters should decide the issue. Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, said the measure is not an expansion or allowance of sports betting, but an effort to regulate and provide consumer protections for what is already happening in North Dakota.

“Doing nothing will not protect those that need the help,” Meyer told the Senate.

The Senate in February killed a bill for a proposed sports betting task force to develop an implementation plan for online sports betting and regulation, as well as any related legislation.

As many as 138,000 North Dakotans are betting over $300 million annually, including $30 million in revenues to offshore betting books, according to American Gaming Association data Stemen has cited.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a 1992 federal law that stopped states from authorizing sports betting. Thirty-five states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico authorize some form of sports betting.

A similar measure to HCR 3002 passed the North Dakota House in 2021 but failed narrowly, twice, in the Senate. Similar bills fell short in 2019.

Tribal-state agreements allow online sports betting within physical boundaries of American Indian reservations sharing geography with North Dakota.