Special Health Services income guidelines change

Income eligibility guidelines for treatment services through the North Dakota Health Department's Division of Special Health Services have increased based on changes in federal poverty levels.

A family of four can now earn up to $51,348 annually (or $4,279 monthly per household) and still qualify for services.

Special Health Services aims to improve the health and well-being of people with special health care needs, and their families.

For more information, contact the SHS office at 1-800-755-2714, email tfeigitsch@nd.gov or go to www.health.nd.gov/Youth/special-health-services.

