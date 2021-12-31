Southwestern North Dakota lawmakers announce reelection bid

Three Republican state lawmakers who represent much of Morton County, the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and southwestern North Dakota have announced their reelection bid for next year.
Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott, and Reps. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and Jim Schmidt, R-Huff, will run for their fourth terms. They were all first elected in 2010.
Schaible, a farmer, chairs the Senate Education Committee and sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Rohr, a nurse practitioner, sits on the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee and the House Human Services Committee.
Schmidt, a farmer, sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.
Political parties will hold endorsing conventions for candidates early next year.
Ninety-nine seats are on the ballot, which is more than usual, due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years using census data.
People are also reading…
Republicans control the House 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.