Southside Street Reconstruction project nears completion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mariner Construction is nearing the completion of the Southside Street Reconstruction project, and is expected to be finished by the end of July.

Extremely dry conditions in June hurt the newly seeded grass throughout the neighborhood. To mitigate this, weeds are being sprayed and grass will be re-seeded near the end of August.

Final closeout of the project will be delayed to ensure suitable growth.

For additional information and to view the improvements map, visit www.cityofmandan.com/news.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0