Southside Street Reconstruction project nears completion

Mariner Construction is nearing the completion of the Southside Street Reconstruction project, and is expected to be finished by the end of July.
For the next two weeks, crews will be spreading black dirt and seeding in the final areas. All remaining alleys will also be paved and the two parking lots on the south and southwest side of Memorial Ballpark will be finished.
Near July 1, all streets and alleys will be chip sealed.
For additional information and to view the improvements map, please visit https://www.cityofmandan.com/news.
