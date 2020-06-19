Southside Street Reconstruction project nears completion

Southside Street Reconstruction project nears completion

{{featured_button_text}}

Mariner Construction is nearing the completion of the Southside Street Reconstruction project, and is expected to be finished by the end of July. 

For the next two weeks, crews will be spreading black dirt and seeding in the final areas. All remaining alleys will also be paved and the two parking lots on the south and southwest side of Memorial Ballpark will be finished.

Near July 1, all streets and alleys will be chip sealed.

For additional information and to view the improvements map, please visit https://www.cityofmandan.com/news.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Good Neighbor Program recognized

The Mandan Good Neighbor Project at Custer Health has been named the Public Health Team of the Year at the North Dakota Public Health Associat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News