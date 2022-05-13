Sheriff's office to host Flasher Vision Zero, D.A.R.E day

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Vision Zero/ D.A.R.E. Day at Flasher Public School today.
The event is a way to reinforce the safety curriculum taught to students during the school year, according to the sheriff's office. It features the Vision Zero rollover simulator, SWAT and patrol vehicles, drone demonstrations, simulated impaired-driving go-carts, K-9 demonstrations and mock traffic stops. The Flasher Fire Department, Flasher Ambulance and Sanford Airmed helicopter offers students a chance to learn more about the role of first responders.
A hot dog lunch will be served to students and staff before the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The state's Vision Zero strategy is to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries. More information is at https://visionzero.nd.gov/.