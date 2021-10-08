 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office seeks info on damaged, stolen road signs
Sheriff's office seeks info on damaged, stolen road signs

The Morton Counth Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a rash of road sign vandalism north of Solen.

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the vandalism and theft of road signs near Solen.

Road crews on Sept. 30 found that about 15 signs at intersections on a 6-mile stretch north of Solen had been run over or stolen, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Replacement of each sign costs about $250.

“It causes a significant risk for motorists relying on those signs,” Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity or noticed vehicles with damage or paint transfer is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Damaging or stealing a sign is misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and 30 days in jail, the office said.

