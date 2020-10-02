Sheriff, detention center staff adapting in COVID era

The jail’s average daily population hovered around 300 before March. That dropped to about 160 as the pandemic set in, and crept back up to 262 when businesses reopened and more normal work activity resumed.

“On a given day, 262 inmates, we wouldn’t bat an eye at. That would be a very manageable number,” Leben said. “But during COVID, when you’re isolating and using more area to confine them, it becomes a staffing issue and just a logistics issue because we’re moving them all throughout the building.”

The ability for inmates to make court appearances by video has been a “huge blessing,” Leben said. It lowers manpower requirements and reduces the risk of escape and injury during transport, but also takes away the need for inmates to start another 14-day quarantine because they don’t leave the building.

Hearings by video have been a change for defense attorneys, too, because they often met with clients for the first time at an initial court appearance. That was a burden at first, said Bismarck attorney Josh Weatherspoon, but he and other attorneys have adapted. The most noticeable change at the jail is that he sees more defense attorneys there than he did prior to the pandemic.

“Before, we could do meetings at the courthouse,” he said. “Now we do them ahead of time.”