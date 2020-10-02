Sheriff, detention center staff adapting in COVID era

Staff at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center have had to cover more ground to adapt to new procedures aimed at keeping inmates and staff safe from COVID-19.
The $69 million center was completed in 2017. With beds for 55 inmates it has room to allow for social distancing, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said, but it takes more staff to operate when those inmates are spread out.
Inmates entering the jail each day are kept together but don’t have contact with the rest of the population for 14 days, Leben said. They are monitored for symptoms of the virus and tested if needed. After the 14-day period, they can be moved to a cell block area within the general population.
That would be simple enough if inmates came into the jail in predictable numbers. If, for example, two inmates are booked on a certain day, they occupy as much cell block space as 10 inmates because of the efforts to keep them separated from the rest of the population. New prisoners could be mixed in with that group the next day, but that starts a new 14-day period for all of them.
“If you reset the clock too many times you’re just tying up cell blocks for longer periods of time,” Leben said. “It truly every day is a balancing act.”
One of the center’s cell blocks that held medical isolation cells was little used but took on a more active role to allow for better distancing at the onset of the pandemic, the sheriff said. Staffing that area required two additional workers per shift, which led to some overtime hours and deputies from other areas filling in when needed.
The jail’s average daily population hovered around 300 before March. That dropped to about 160 as the pandemic set in, and crept back up to 262 when businesses reopened and more normal work activity resumed.
“On a given day, 262 inmates, we wouldn’t bat an eye at. That would be a very manageable number,” Leben said. “But during COVID, when you’re isolating and using more area to confine them, it becomes a staffing issue and just a logistics issue because we’re moving them all throughout the building.”
The ability for inmates to make court appearances by video has been a “huge blessing,” Leben said. It lowers manpower requirements and reduces the risk of escape and injury during transport, but also takes away the need for inmates to start another 14-day quarantine because they don’t leave the building.
Hearings by video have been a change for defense attorneys, too, because they often met with clients for the first time at an initial court appearance. That was a burden at first, said Bismarck attorney Josh Weatherspoon, but he and other attorneys have adapted. The most noticeable change at the jail is that he sees more defense attorneys there than he did prior to the pandemic.
“Before, we could do meetings at the courthouse,” he said. “Now we do them ahead of time.”
Leben’s issues were compounded at the onset of the pandemic when the state’s Department of Corrections stopped taking new prisoners. At one point the detention center held more than 50 state prisoners, and in March Leben billed the corrections department $80,550 to cover the cost of 1,074 prisoner nights at the jail. Corrections officials had to protect their facility, Leben said, but if prisoners aren't being transferred to the penitentiary and more continue to be booked into the jail "our numbers are going to swell, which is happening statewide,” he said.
Four detention center staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March. None of those cases was determined to have been contracted at the center, the sheriff said. Another 34 staff had to quarantine because they had close contact with someone who tested positive. The center has held a total of five inmates who tested positive.
The pandemic has been a learning process, one the sheriff said isn’t finished. The importance of sanitizing and monitoring prisoner movement, for example, have become almost second nature. He’s unsure of other changes in the future, but for all the inconvenience the coronavirus has caused it might also present some opportunities, Leben said.
“At the end of this we’re going to sit down and look at what we did and how to make it better in the future,” he said.
