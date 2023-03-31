"Shark Tank" entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary's firm was the only company to respond to a request for proposal to head up a new North Dakota investment fund, doing so at the invitation of the state commerce commissioner.

A former state treasurer wonders how that could have happened, and what results the fund will produce for North Dakotans.

Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen said he invited others to apply, and the state provided ample opportunity for companies to do so. Commerce Department spokeswoman Kim Schmidt said hundreds of potential vendors received the RFP, which was open for submissions from May 12-30, 2022.

Commerce in January announced O'Leary Ventures would manage the Wonder Fund North Dakota, comprising $45 million derived from the U.S. Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative.

The program aims to boost economic growth in the state. Its first investment was $1.25 million into tech startup LandTrust, an "online land sharing marketplace" which has committed to establishing a base in Fargo.

O'Leary told reporters he'd like to set up a Wonder Fund office in North Dakota, and "build our nexus to support the entire region."

The fund's name is an apparent reference to O'Leary's nickname, "Mr. Wonderful."

'Go-to state'

O'Leary, a prominent businessman and investor, said he admires North Dakota for its stable tax policies, compared to such states as California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York "where I no longer invest money because the regulatory environment and the tax policy is not competitive."

"Certain states we call 'no-go states,' and there's 'go-to states,' and North Dakota is emerging as a 'go-to state,'" O'Leary recently told reporters at the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck, where he was visiting with state officials about the Wonder Fund.

He had never been to the state before investing in Fargo-based PRx Performance Fitness Gear on "Shark Tank" in 2016, "a rip-roaring success" as a company, he said. "Shark Tank" is a business reality TV show, where entrepreneurs put forth their ideas and products to investors, one of whom is O'Leary.

O'Leary said he met Teigen recently at a cryptocurrency conference, where the commerce commissioner asked if his firm would like to bid on the RFP for the investment fund, what O'Leary called a "venture fund very similar to 'Shark Tank.'" Teigen confirmed O'Leary's account of inviting the "Shark Tank" star's firm to bid on the RFP.

O'Leary said he has heard from investors he works with, sovereign funds and state funds after Commerce announced the Wonder Fund.

He cited the program's success thus far in attracting the Wilks Brothers, who are among the largest private landowners in the U.S., according to Commerce. The Wilkses are investors in LandTrust.

"Our job is to find investments in North Dakota, but it's not as hard as we thought it was going to be, is my point," O'Leary said. "There's a lot of people interested in finding out more about why they should move here. ... We're in this for the long run, and we think there's a lot more money interested in coming here, but primarily because of the competition of states. It's really getting interesting."

He lauded a bill in the Legislature proposing a state income tax cut and a 1.5% flat tax for higher earners, which he said "makes it much easier to employ people here."

"That's a great, great, great policy," he said.

'Great opportunity?'

Former State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, who served from 2005-20, wonders why more companies didn't respond to the RFP.

"I think it's always a great opportunity when we have outsiders come into North Dakota that take a look at what we have to offer, because we have so much to offer, especially in our rural communities, but I guess my question would be, if it was so attractive, why did only one respond to the RFP, and what risk is North Dakota taking, what's North Dakota's role in this, other than the tax structure?" she told the Tribune, which sought her perspective on the Wonder Fund.

Gov. Doug Burgum has touted the Wonder Fund as an opportunity "to broaden investment opportunities in North Dakota to create jobs, strengthen communities and diversify our economy.”

Teigen said he had "some specific conversations with companies that we hoped would apply as well. ... There were several direct conversations about invites to apply and then the RFP posted to, I think, north of 100 vendors where we encouraged them to apply."

He said there was "ample opportunity" to bid "since the RFP was posted multiple times because we wanted to see applications from anyone that had interest." He said the federal regulations related to "how the fee structure works and what the feds would allow us to do and kind of the structure of all of that compliance" likely attributed to "why we struggled to find someone who was willing to take it on."

Teigen called the regulations "very unconventional for most of your existing asset managers that would say for $45 million it's a relatively low dollar amount with tons of federal strings attached and an unconventional fee structure that's not overly advantageous to the manager."

The time frame between Commerce issuing the RFP and selecting O'Leary Ventures was roughly a couple months, according to Teigen.

'Measurables?'

The former state treasurer also wonders how North Dakota will get "access to the measurables on this," or "how do we know if it's successful?"

"I would just be curious to know what are the measurables and are North Dakotans taking part of the risk in any way?" Schmidt said.

She noted that "many times what happens in Commerce has a different way of being presented than what happens in other state agencies, just because there are more issues relating to proprietary information, and so I don't think we always see things as clear as they would be had they been facilitated from other agencies."

Schmidt said she would look for signals of success for the Wonder Fund in "long-term commitment to North Dakota in jobs, finance structure as far as income to our state and a benefit to the people of our communities."

O'Leary said, "We're going to be doing a lot more here in North Dakota."

"We're just amazed at what's happening. We have a lot of deals, a lot of interest, and we think this fund ... is going to be very successful," he said.

Bitzero

O'Leary is a shareholder in Bitzero, a cryptocurrency mining company establishing itself in North Dakota, with plans to develop the Cold War-era radar pyramid of the former Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex near Nekoma into a data center.

"Our job is to design so that it will fit for many sectors -- the automotive sector, the banking sector, the government sector. There are some very big clients in that space. We're working hard to secure those long-term leases, and then we need to finance it -- another reason I'm sitting at this table here today," O'Leary said in the Bank of North Dakota boardroom.

Backers are seeking to raise $600 million for the pyramid project, according to O'Leary.

He drew widespread attention last year when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX went bankrupt. He was a spokesman for the company and said he lost millions in the FTX collapse. He was one of several celebrities named as a defendant in a lawsuit that investors filed in November.

O'Leary said, "Nobody can accuse me of losing anybody's money in FTX. It was all my own, and it didn't change anything for me. I got up the next morning and went back to work. I hate losing that much money, but it's mine."