Sexual assault suspect facing felonies pleads guilty to misdemeanors

A Dickinson man charged in Morton County in August with two counts of felony sexual assault has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors under the terms of a plea agreement.

Colin Yarger, 25, who also is listed in court documents as being from Circle, Montana, was accused of forcing himself on a woman at a Mandan residence after she told him several times she didn’t want to have sex, police alleged. He could have faced life in prison had he been convicted on the initial charges.

Yarger pleaded guilty April 16 to two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, court documents show. South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken ordered a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the offenses won’t be on his record if he abides by the conditions of a one-year probation. Yarger also was ordered to pay $350 in fines and fees.

"The resolution reached was after ongoing discovery, including a deposition, and the evidence as a whole, as well as based upon the wishes of the victim," Assistant Morton County State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter told the Tribune.

Defense attorney Tom Dickson said the outcome was "an appropriate resolution."

"Sometimes, men and women live in different universes. They look at the same event and see two different things," Dickson said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

