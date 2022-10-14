Several North Dakota trail projects get grants for improvements

Several projects to improve trails throughout North Dakota have received grant funds awarded by the state Parks and Recreation Department's Recreational Trails Program.

The program received 15 applications requesting nearly $2.4 million. It allocated about $1 million through the Federal Highway Administration to six projects, requests which entailed:

$20,800 for the Maah Daah Hey Trail Association's Coal Creek Loop Trail, to extend a portion of the trail with all-weather gravel surfacing. The trailhead is 12 miles south of Medora.

$50,400 for the Maah Daah Hey Trail Association's White Butte Trail restoration and surfacing, to restore the tread and surface of 0.9 mile of trail to North Dakota's highest point.

$52,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department's Icelandic State Park Heritage Connection Trail, to create a half-mile trail connection to the Gunlogson Nature Reserve.

$210,366 for the Minot Park District's Outdoor Recreation Area Phase II, to connect the city trails network to nearby Burlington for a variety of recreation.

$246,400 for the Williams County Park Board's Lake Loop Trail at Blacktail Dam, to build a new 3.4-mile segment trail around the lake at Blacktail Dam near Williston.

$250,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department's Comprehensive State Trails Assessment, to assess all major public trails within North Dakota for an inventory to share with national-level map applications.

Additionally, if funding allows, the Williston Parks and Recreation District will receive $22,080 requested for an alternate project of improvements and beautification to the Little Muddy Trail.

The next round of program applications is tentatively set to open April 3, 2023. More information is at parkrec.nd.gov/business/grants/recreational-trails-program, or call Langehaug at 701-328-5357.