September trial set in murder conspiracy case

Three people charged with murder conspiracy in a March stabbing in Mandan pleaded not guilty on Thursday and are scheduled for trial in September.
Ikenna Anugwom, 19, of Bismarck, Bray Willey, 36, of Mandan, and Maria Felix, 42, of Mandan, also face burglary conspiracy and terrorizing charges, court documents show.
Bomichael Lund, 36, suffered multiple stab wounds and required surgery, police said.
Defense attorneys at the Thursday preliminary hearing argued that the incident came about without planning and amounts to an assault.
“There was never any conspiracy to do what the state alleges,” said Scott Rose, the attorney representing Willey. Steven Balaban and Steven Fischer, attorneys for Felix and Anugwom, respectively, did not respond to Tribune requests for comment.
South Central District Judge James Hill found there was probable cause to move the case forward. He set aside four days for the trial, Rose said.
Police arrested the three and a juvenile at Wildwood Mobile Home Park, which is a short distance from Parkview Estates, the mobile home park where the alleged incident occurred.
Anugwom is scheduled for an Aug. 18 jury trial on unrelated felony charges of aggravated assault and preventing arrest and a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession, court documents show. North Dakota court records do not show any violent crimes for Felix or Willey. All three are in custody.
Lund was wanted in Morton County for endangerment of a child, court records show. Police in an affidavit allege that he assisted an 8-year-old boy in smoking marijuana.
The four under arrest and Lund are acquaintances, police said in March, but the nature of their relationship is unclear.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!