The Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole recreational venue is the winner of Mandan’s 2023 Business Pitch Challenge.

The business receives $750 in prizes, the chance to be eligible for up to a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund, plus other prizes.

The cornhole event center with a full bar, ax-throwing and more beat out seven other entrants in the entrepreneurial contest. The four finalists received prizes plus coaching from the North Dakota Small Business Development Centers.

The Mandan Tomorrow—Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee hosted the challenge with assistance from the city Business Development Department, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC and the Small Business Development Centers.

More information is at cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.