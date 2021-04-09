Senate passes bill to allow infrastructure maintenance fees to replace special assessments

The state Senate passed a bill Monday that would allow cities and counties to replace some special assessments with fees.
Special assessments are taxes levied against property that benefits from a public project such as a street upgrade. House Bill 1419 would let local governments replace some types of specials meant to fund infrastructure maintenance with a fee paid by all utility users. Residents would have the option of petitioning for a public vote on an imposed fee.
The Senate voted 36-11 to approve the bill. The House passed it earlier 75-19.
The bill was amended to remove a requirement that residents who want to vote on an infrastructure fee submit a petition signed by 60% of voters from the previous election. The bill as passed by the Senate would require signatures from 15% of qualified electors. It now returns to the House of Representatives for a vote on approval of the amendment. If that fails, the bill will go to a conference committee.
Bismarck City officials have testified in support of the bill, while Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer said infrastructure fees would put cities and counties with smaller sales tax collections per capita at a disadvantage. Bismarck is able to pay for some street maintenance with sales tax revenue, while Mandan cannot, he told legislative committees.
In Bismarck, a fee would replace street maintenance special assessments. It would not replace other types of specials, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.
