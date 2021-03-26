Senate kills bill to let extraterritorial residents vote in city elections

The North Dakota Senate on Monday defeated a bill that would have allowed residents in extraterritorial zones to vote in city elections.

House Bill 1165 was shot down in a 41-6 vote. It had received a unanimous do not pass recommendation from the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee. It narrowly passed the House earlier on a 48-46 vote.

Bill sponsor Rep. Tom Kading, R-Fargo, said March 18 the legislation would address the issue of residents being regulated without representation. People who live in extraterritorial zones that border city limits do not pay city property taxes but must follow planning and zoning policies in case the city eventually annexes the area into its official boundaries.

Several city officials from across the state testified in opposition to the legislation last week, calling it "representation without taxation." The mayors of Minot and Bismarck said residents who live in extraterritorial zones are represented on planning and zoning boards as well as by their county commissioners.

