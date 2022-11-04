Seat belt enforcement campaign begins

Law enforcement across North Dakota will be cracking down on seat belt violations for the next month and a half.

The "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign started Tuesday and runs through Dec. 15, according to the state Transportation Department.

“Wearing your seat belt is easy to do and it could save your life in a crash,” Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. “Buckle up to protect yourself and the ones you love.”

The effort is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.