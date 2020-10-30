Schools' pandemic response a hot topic in superintendent race

The race for state superintendent of public instruction comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended learning for many students throughout North Dakota.
Incumbent Kirsten Baesler seeks a third four-year term and faces challenger Brandt J. Dick, superintendent and activities director for the Underwood School District.
Dick said he got into the race because he believes schools are not getting adequate support from the Department of Public Instruction due to staff turnover.
He said he feels it’s important that someone who has led at a school district as superintendent work at the agency. Dick also has worked as a teacher, principal, coach and dual-credit college-level instructor.
"All that experience is so invaluable, in the sense that I’ll be able to have a perspective of understanding of where people are coming from, if (school employees) have issues," he said.
Baesler, who has disputed that turnover within DPI is out of the ordinary, said she’s worked to transform the agency “from a very regulatory, oftentimes punitive state agency to one that is now totally focused on customer service.”
She said before her tenure, DPI was focused on carrying out federal education laws, and she’s shifted the culture to focus more on students, schools and families by engaging parents and promoting personalized learning, as well as coding, computer science and STEM initiatives.
The pandemic has caused significant changes for education in 2020. Baesler said she’s proud that her department acted quickly, relative to other states, in issuing guidance to school districts about distance learning and reopening. DPI gave school districts a short turnaround to approve distance learning plans and have classes operating remotely by the start of April after Gov. Doug Burgum ordered them to close in mid-March.
“Not only did school districts stay open, but we kept them fully funded,” she said. “That didn’t happen in other states.”
Under Baesler, DPI has worked with legislative leaders to dole out several rounds of federal funding, totaling $60 million so far, to school districts to cover unexpected costs, including paying teachers and staff for extra hours worked. DPI is looking for approval to distribute another $28 million, she said.
Dick said he wanted to see more leniency in how schools could spend that money.
In Underwood, Dick’s school district opted to return to in-person learning this fall. Students must undergo temperature checks each morning, and classroom cleaning takes place frequently. The district recommended students wear masks and is considering requiring them now that the state has said a person exposed to someone with the virus does not need to quarantine as long as both parties were wearing them.
As the pandemic continues, some students are at risk of falling behind in school. Dick said that as state superintendent, he would work with school district leaders to identify how to best help any students who may have fallen behind and avoid a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
Baesler cited several steps DPI has taken to address gaps in learning, such as requiring students to undergo an assessment at the start of this school year and offering a supplemental online learning program that more than 2,500 North Dakota students have used for help in reading, writing and math. She said it’s important “we continue to have high standards for teaching and learning” and not lower expectations during the pandemic.
State revenues have taken a hit following a collapse in oil prices and production earlier this year. It’s anticipated that agencies might have to make cuts when the Legislature convenes next year.
Dick said he would look to see if there are jobs within DPI that could be "reassigned or adjusted" if they aren't directly serving schools, and he would seek guidance from schools across the state.
“I would definitely work with the field and say what are your priorities, and try to match that up,” he said.
Baesler, who has endured budget cuts in past legislative sessions, said she wouldn’t look to cut staff positions but would look for more efficiencies by partnering with other state agencies, such as the Department of Health or the Information Technology Department. She said it’s important to “continue the strong state support of K-12 education during this pandemic and after so we can hold the line on property taxes.”
Other issues
One challenge that has plagued schools for years is a statewide teacher shortage.
Baesler pointed to a new DPI partnership with Minot State University as a potential model. The university offers scholarships to paraprofessionals who seek a bachelor’s degree in education to become special education teachers, and they can take courses as they continue to work.
“There are 40 in the program, and a waiting list,” she said.
Baesler said she also would like to work on ways to help people without teaching degrees transition into the field. Dedicating funding to increasing teacher pay would help make the profession more competitive with other careers, she said.
Dick said he believes efforts to pay off student loans for teachers could help. The Legislature discontinued such a program last year, but he said the concept makes sense, as “most teachers come out with student debt.”
Another idea, he said, is to have students interested in teaching do hands-on work while still in high school, potentially through a dual-credit internship program.
“If you’re already in a school setting, maybe you can do some of those hours with an elementary teacher and have that experience,” he said.
One of the state superintendent’s responsibilities is to sit on a number of boards, including the Board of University and School Lands. A controversial issue emerged before the board earlier this year as its members sought to collect millions of dollars of natural gas royalties owed to the state in the wake of a court decision.
The oil industry has pushed back on paying the money, and the board unanimously voted this summer to delay the deadline to April 2021.
“It is not the time to be making major significant shifts in policies or practices,” Baesler said. “We must let the earth stop shaking for a time so we can make thoughtful, pragmatic decisions.”
The board manages state-owned land and minerals for the benefit of education and other public institutions.
“My commitment is to the school children of North Dakota and the ability for the Common Schools Trust Fund to do what it is intended to do, and that is to support the education of this generation and future generations,” Baesler said.
Dick said he doesn’t know enough about the issue to say whether the board made the right decision, but he would “listen to both sides and all the discussion” as state superintendent.
“Hopefully we could get that money in those funds that help education,” he said.
Dick, 50, is a resident of Bismarck. He has served as superintendent in Underwood since 2011. He is president of the board of North Dakota Small Organized Schools and is on the governing board of the American Association of School Administrators. He sits on several other committees and has advocated for rural schools before the Legislature.
Baesler, 51, lives in Mandan. She has previously worked as a vice principal, library media specialist, classroom teacher and instructional assistant. She also has served as president of the Mandan School Board.
Baesler was arrested for drunken driving in February and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI.
“I have received treatment and like so many, I continue to work at it every day, and I always will,” she said. “As we learn to understand this disease and this health challenge, it’s important that we remove the stigma and we continue to understand that it isn’t a flaw in character or a lack of moral integrity."
The Republican Party’s State Committee has issued a letter of support for Baesler, while the Democratic-NPL Party has not backed a candidate.
Baesler secured 54% of the vote and Dick 26% in the June primary. They edged out Minot resident Charles Tuttle, who received 20% of the vote.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
