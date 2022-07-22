Schools, nonprofits work to prevent homeless students from falling behind

Kathryn Doll stands before a classroom of seventh graders at Mandan Middle School and begins talking about a subject few students likely think much about.

Homelessness isn’t always the disheveled-looking guy curled up in a dark alley, she tells them.

“Sometimes it’s your friend sitting next to you that slept in their car the night before,” she says.

Doll, the family liaison with the Students in Transition Program who is employed part-time by the Mandan School District, typically sees 50-60 elementary, middle school and high school students who are living in homeless situations as they attend classes each year.

They're a somewhat hidden segment of the homeless population. And Doll seeks to raise awareness by eliminating the stereotype that homeless people are all drug addicts living on the streets.

“A lot of times it’s little kids sleeping on couches, little kids sleeping on blankets on the floor in the corner" at a friend’s home, she says.

"I don’t think anyone’s goal is to be homeless. You are at your lowest point when you are in a situation," Doll says. "Having people be respectful and empathetic and understanding and nonjudgmental is really important for families.”

Shuttle system

The number of homeless students in America has swelled from roughly 680,000 in 2008 to nearly 1.4 million in 2019, according to the National School Boards Association. Homeless is defined as lacking a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence. For example, a student living in a storage unit or with a friend would be considered homeless.

North Dakota in most years identifies about 2,300 homeless children ages 5-18, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

Bismarck Public Schools started the Students in Transition Program in 2003 as awareness of youth homelessness became more apparent. More than 175 homeless students were identified that school year. Those numbers have swelled to an average of 425 over the course of the past decade. The highest mark to date was 524 students in the 2019-20 school year.

Sherrice Roness, the full-time family liaison for Bismarck's Students in Transition Program, identifies homeless students, builds relationships, and advocates for them and their families. She also oversees a fleet of three minivans and drivers -- soon expanding to five -- that shuttles the homeless students.

“I tell everybody that I am the air traffic control in the morning and afternoon,” she said.

The shuttle system helps provide stability for the students and "lessen their anxiety a little bit," Roness said. "I saw that within the first four weeks of the program and I just thought we have to keep it up,” she said.

Mandan Public Schools recently purchased a minivan for the same purpose, and Roness said Fargo schools are wanting to study the program.

Reporting and recognizing

Once the students are in the classrooms, their troubles aren’t erased. They're still dealing internally with their less-than-optimal housing conditions and unstable family circumstances.

Teachers and counselors report to Doll and Roness if the youth are irritable, not participating or falling asleep in class, or not completing homework. Doll said the first step is recognizing that the fact the student is at school "is a huge improvement."

"(A home) is a basic need," she said. "If you don’t have a home to go to, you don’t have that basic need, so how can I expect parents and kids to learn X, Y and Z when that basic need is not met?"

Roness said many homeless families are embarrassed or ashamed.

“I try to reach out and say, 'Hey I’m here to help you; let’s figure it out,'" she said. "And then I can try to hook them up with the resources to see if they qualify for housing and other community resources that fit their needs.”

If a family is in crisis, Roness and Doll sometimes call Carrie Grosz because of her ability to think of solutions.

Carrie's Kids

Grosz once led the Students in Transition Program and is now executive director of Carrie’s Kids, a local nonprofit advocating for homeless and at-risk youth and their families.

“A lot of families have to meet certain criteria in order to be served through the Bismarck Public Schools system,” Roness said. “Being a private nonprofit, Carrie’s Kids doesn’t have to follow those guidelines. If I can’t serve a family, but they are in need, then I call Carrie."

At the Carrie’s Kids building in south Bismarck, Grosz and volunteers provide a safe atmosphere for the homeless and at-risk youth to take part in art activities and organized programming, complete school work, work on social skills and life skills, or just hang out.

With the coronavirus pandemic in its third year, Grosz sees a lot of hopelessness in the hundreds of youth she reaches annually.

“I see a lot of emptiness,” she said. “My heart hurts for every kid I meet. I see a lot of things that keep me up all night long. We’ve muddied the waters, and I see a lot of kids struggling."

Grosz guides youth to services when topics such as mental health, addiction, juvenile justice and suicidal thoughts arise.

“One of the things I think that is a growing concern for me is the fact that we no longer gather as a community,” Grosz said. “It seems like everyone is attached to their technological devices, and I think that has weakened the power of people. We’re losing humanity.”

She also works to dispel the stereotype of lazy parents being a major reason for homelessness.

“I have so many families that are hardworking and dedicated to their kids, and the kids are responsible," Grosz said. "You have a mom who is sleeping in her car, and she’s got her kids living with other people and she is doing the best she can to bring all of this stuff together. But those kids know their mom loves them so much that she’s doing everything she can to provide for them.”

Lacking support

But many of the runaways and homeless youth that Mark Heinert sees in his work as Bismarck program manager at Youthworks of North Dakota are without the support of family or friends.

Youthworks has offices, emergency shelters and apartment units in Bismarck and Fargo for homeless, runaway, trafficked and struggling youth and young adults.

“We have found that there are groups that are overrepresented like foster youth and former foster youth, and young people of color are grossly overrepresented,” Heinert said.

One group especially vulnerable to homelessness are LGBTQ youth, according to Heinert. In 2020, one-fourth of the youth served by his organization were LGBTQ.

“An advocacy issue that we are struggling with is that if I am a member of the LGBTQ class, it is not a protected class for housing,” Heinert said.

“(Landlords) can squarely look at you say, ‘I don’t rent to gay people’ and be covered by the law because it’s not a class that’s protected," he said. "That to me is sad, really sad. And knowing that we serve a population that is well overrepresented, it makes it that much harder for young people to make it to that next level when they keep on experiencing these barriers.”

For Doll, at Mandan Middle School, getting the homeless students into the school building is a victory.

“I talked to the teachers and said the fact that the kid is here today is a huge improvement," she said. "So let’s just meet the kid where he is at, give him some TLC while he’s in our building and then we’ll start to build. We will get there. We will get them learning."