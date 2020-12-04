 Skip to main content
Scaffolding collapses at Mandan credit union site

112820-nws-collapse.jpg

Work crews gathered on Nov. 27 at the site where scaffolding collapsed the evening before at a construction site off the Strip in southeast Mandan. The former funeral home site is to be the new location for First Community Credit Union.

 Tom Stromme

Scaffolding collapsed Nov. 26 at a construction site for a new credit union off the Strip in Mandan.

No one was injured and there was no collateral damage, said Matt Kuhne, principal construction manager for Wild Architecture CRG Construction, the contractor for the site where a new First Community Credit Union location is planned.

Kuhne said a masonry subcontractor was responsible for the scaffolding. The structure that collapsed was a temporary enclosure and not part of the main building, he said.

The company is still investigating the cause of the collapse, Kuhne said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

