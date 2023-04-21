Owners and executives of local small businesses can apply for the THRIVE Emerging Leaders Reimagined training program hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s North Dakota District Office.

The free, executive-level training series runs from June 20 through Dec. 20. It includes in-person coaching, self-paced instruction, mentoring and classroom time. Participants work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics such as accounting, business strategy, marketing and human resources.

For more information go to sba.gov/thrive, or contact SBA North Dakota District Director Alan Haut at 701-239-5049 or alan.haut@sba.gov. Submit an application at sbathrive.com. The deadline is April 30.