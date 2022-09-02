Rural bankers view Chinese land purchases as a threat; also question Inflation Reduction Act

Most rural bankers in 10 Midwest and Plains states surveyed by Creighton University regard Chinese purchases of regional farmland and food processing facilities as a threat to the regional economy.

China-based Fufeng Group plans a $700 million wet corn milling plant in Grand Forks -- a project that stirred some opponents to raise fears of espionage due to its proximity to a U.S. Air Force base. The city backs the project by the privately owned company, but Gov. Doug Burgum is pressing federal officials to expedite a review to ensure the project isn't detrimental to national security.

Nearly 92% of bankers surveyed for Creighton's Rural Mainstreet Index in August had a negative view of Chinese purchases of U.S. farmland and processing plants.

The survey overall fell for the fifth straight month and sank below growth-neutral for a third consecutive month.

The survey's overall economic index slumped to 44, down from 46 in July, 49.8 in June and 57.7 in May. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy is now experiencing a downturn in economic activity," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Supply chain disruptions from transportation bottlenecks and labor shortages continue to constrain growth. Farmers and bankers are bracing for escalating interest rates and falling farm commodity prices.”

The survey had seen 23 straight months of expanding farm equipment sales, but farmer purchases plummeted in August. The index dropped to its lowest level since November 2020.

The survey index measuring the economic confidence of rural bankers rose to a still-low 38. Nearly 53% of bankers surveyed expect spending and taxes related to the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden to increase inflation and add to the federal deficit.

Economic analyses suggest that the legislation won't directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices -- from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals, according to The Associated Press. Still, the law could save money for some Americans by lessening the cost of prescription drugs for the elderly, extending health insurance subsidies and reducing energy prices.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for August sank to 49.2 from 51.7 in July and 58 in June. The state’s farmland price index plummeted to 63.9 from 70 in July from 81.7 the previous month. The state’s new-hiring index dropped to 56.4 from 61.2 in July and June’s 63.6.

For the complete report, go to https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.