Rural bankers in Midwest and Plains states expect strong farm economic conditions to continue, though fuel and fertilizer costs remain a concern with the spring planting season just a few months away, according to a regional survey.

Bankers who took part in Creighton University's 10-state Rural Mainstreet survey in January ranked falling farmland prices and farm loan defaults as the lowest challenges they face this year.

“Higher input costs are the only major problem on the near-time horizon," said James Brown, CEO of Hardin County Savings Bank in Eldora, Iowa.

About 85% of bankers ranked rising input prices as the top economic challenge or threat to farmers in their area, according to Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

Regional agriculture product exports expanded by 30.9% from 2021 to 2022, reaching $11.8 billion. In North Dakota they rose by 16.1%, to $830 million. The region's farm equipment sales index climbed to its highest level since last June due to the strong farm financial conditions, at 61.4, according to Goss.

Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

January's overall survey index rose to 53.8 from December's 50.1 -- the second straight month above growth-neutral after six straight months below.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy continues to experience improving, but slow, economic growth," Goss said.

The business confidence index jumped from 29.6 in December to 40.4 this month, though Goss still categorized the reading as "weak," citing in part higher borrowing costs and labor shortages.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for January fell to 58.9 from December's 60.4. The state’s farmland-price index was at 71.7, compared to 71.8 the previous month. The state’s new-hiring index dropped from 57.1 in December to 56.4.

